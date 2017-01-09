A New Dedicated Honda Hybrid Model Is Coming In 2018

Honda 's electrified vehicle lineup is getting ready to welcome a new member from next year.
Part of the Honda's Electrification Initiative plan, which calls for the expansion of the brand's portfolio of electrified vehicles, the dedicated hybrid will use the two-motor system that is currently employed in the 49mpg Accord Hybrid, and will be produced at an existing plant in the United States.
"Half of the all-new models Honda will launch in the United States, in the coming two years, will be electrified. In the long term, electrified vehicles are key to the future of carbon-free mobility", said Honda Motor's President and CEO, Takahiro Hachigo.
Additional details on the new vehicle have yet to be released, but it is known to play a key role in the brand's future lineup and fit the pattern that sees Honda target two-thirds of all global sales coming from electrified models by 2030.
In the meantime, Honda is attending the 2017 Detroit Auto Show with the 2018 Odyssey. The minivan is entirely new, comes with the automaker's latest design language, and is equipped with new technology that includes rear-seat entertainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, a new touchscreen infotainment, and the Honda Sensing safety driver assist items, among others.