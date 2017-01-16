A Pagani Zonda Tricolore Is For Sale And We Desperately Want It

It is hard to think of many cars from the last decade more desirable than the Pagani Zonda.
A touch over 100 units were produced and every single one is a gem of automotive perfection, among the last in the breed of cars that focused purely on performance and style. Among all Zondas, the Tricolore stands out.
Only three units were ever produced, making the Tricolore the rarest variant of the Italian supercar (excluding all the one-offs). Now, one of those three is for sale in Saudi Arabia.
This particular Tricolore has been listed by Riyadh-based Seven Car Lounge and is number 2 of 3. It is specced the same as the other three meaning its body is adorned in blue carbon with traditional grey carbon elements.
Additionally, it includes a set of distinctive gold wheels, blue brake calipers and from every single angle, looks absolutely majestic.
Inside, it is bathed in gloss carbon fiber, aluminium and white and blue leather and is surely one of the most beautiful cabins ever designed.
While no price has been made public, any figure below $5 million would be a bargain.