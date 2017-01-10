A Recap Of The 2017 Detroit Auto Show In 270 Photos

Another year is behind us, with a fresh one just gearing up. And you know what that means for the automotive industry. That's right: the Detroit Auto Show. The Motor City spectacular never fails to start the new year off right, and this year's was no exception – bringing with it trucks, trucks, and (you guessed it) more trucks.
Automakers both foreign and domestic converged on Motown this week with all manner of high-riding vehicles, from work-a-day pickup trucks to family-transporting crossovers.
Audi, for example, took the occasion to present both the new production SQ5 and the Q8 concept, Volkswagen showcased the expanded Tiguan Allspace and sportified Atlas, and Mercedes revealed (among other things) an updated GLA. Lexus brought its UX concept, and Infiniti the QX50. Nissan brought over the Qashqai as the Rogue Sport, Michigan's own startup VLF showed a new sport-ute prototype, while Chinese automaker GAC demonstrated some SUVs of its own.
Not to be outdone on its home turf, GM rolled out the new Chevy Traverse and GMC Terrain, while Ford showcased an updated F-150 – now with diesel power. FCA, which was otherwise conspicuously underrepresented in its home town, came with the special Ram Rebel Black Edition. There were even some fresh minivans in the forms of the new Honda Odyssey and Volkswagen ID Buzz concept.
Of course, big family haulers weren't the only new wheels on display. From the new Kia Stinger, Toyota Camry, and Lexus LS to the latest Porsche 911 GTS and the revised-and-expanded Mercedes-AMG GT lineup, the Cobo Center had something for everyone – including some a futuristic concepts from the likes of Nissan and Rinspeed.
It's a solid way to kick off 2017, and we're looking forward to seeing each of these reach showrooms in the year ahead. Now if we could only pick our favorite to park in the driveway, we'd be all set.