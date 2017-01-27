Alfa Romeo C18 Design Study Is A Futuristic 8C Competizione

Alfa Romeo has always been an automaker that places style at the top of its priority list.
In years gone by, that’s resulted in some truly stunning automobiles which unfortunately, have often been plagued by mechanical issues. Thankfully, the most recent wave of Alfa models have seen dramatic improvements in reliability without losing the brand’s iconic beautiful interior and exterior designs.
Thanks to FCA’s openness with its future product plans, we already know what vehicles will be added to Alfa’s lineup in coming years. One notable exception is a range-topping sports car in the vein of the 8C Competizione. Nevertheless, automotive designer Antonio Paglia has decided to render how a futuristic Alfa sports car could look and the results are incredible.
Dubbed the C18 Concept, the vehicle adopts a sleek, front-engined layout with an elongated hood and an incredibly streamlined area for a windshield that could stretch above the driver’s and passenger’s heads.
Additionally, the vehicle includes LED headlights and daytime running lights as well as the brand’s iconic triangular front grille, also adorned with LEDs. Other noteworthy design cues include huge wheels, taillights connected by a prominent strip the width of the car and a unique skin across the rear half.
A dedicated racing variant has also been designed and arguably looks even more sensational thanks to the inclusion of flared arches and aggressive aerodynamic elements.
Would you love to see a car like the C18 Concept join Alfa’s lineup?