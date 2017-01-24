Alfa Romeo Giulia DTM Racer Has Us Drooling For The Real Thing

With the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Italian automaker hopes to rival the BMW M3, Mercedes-AMG C63 and Audi RS4 and if the reviews are to be believed, it has done quite a respectable job, on the road at least.
However, at this stage, Alfa Romeo hasn't launched a dedicated race version of the Giulia and could benefit from doing so, particularly if such a car was entered into DTM competition.
Will it happen? Who knows, but in the meantime, RC-workchop has rendered such a car.
Starting with a Giulia Quadrifoglio, the car has been rendered with all the insane aerodynamic elements of existing DTM race cars, meaning it includes flared wheel arches, a towering rear wing, center-locking wheels, bold front canards and a stripped-out interior now outfitted with a white roll cage.
Making the Giulia DTM all the more amazing is the Martini Racing livery which suits the design of the sedan absolutely perfectly.
It's impossible to say if Alfa is planning such a version of the Giulia, but the brand's official Facebook page did actually comment a love heart emoji on the original photo.
Please Alfa, make this a reality. Sincerely, all car enthusiasts.