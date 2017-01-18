Alfa Romeo Opens The Order Books For New Stelvio First Edition

Launch editions have proven an effective way for automakers to get their most sought-after new models into the hands of eagerly awaiting customers, expediting the process with a limited configuration as production ramps up. And the latest comes from Alfa Romeo.
Hitting markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa is the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio First Edition. Available for order starting today, the special-edition crossover comes with 20-inch alloys, colored brake calipers, Bi-Xenon headlights, chrome-plated window frames, tinted rear glass, and courtesy lights on the door handles.
Step inside and you'll find full-grain leather seats (both heated and electrically adjustable), real wood trim, aluminum shift paddles, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display – all fitted as standard.
Power come from the standard 2.0-liter turbo four, sending its 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. While not as potent as the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 in the Quadrifoglio performance model, it's still enough to send the Stelvio jumping off the line to 62 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds – figures which the Italian automaker terms as “best in class.”