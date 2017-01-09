All-New 2018 Audi SQ5 With 354 HP Breaks Cover At Detroit

Audi revealed the all-new 2018 SQ5, the sportiest variant of the German SUV yet, powered by a new turbocharged V6 engine.
Under the bonnet of the 2018 Audi SQ5 lies an all-new 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine that produces 354hp and 369lb-ft of peak torque between 1370 and 4500rpm and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
As you would expect, the company’s trademark Quattro all-wheel drive system is standard, with customers given the option of the S sport package which includes a sport rear differential to further boost the dynamic handling character of the new SQ5. 0-60mph comes in 5.1 seconds.
Front and rear suspension is newly developed, with a redesigned front five-link setup to improve the steering precision. But Audi is now offering -for the first time in an SQ5- a sport adaptive air suspension which drops the height by 30mm in auto mode and allows the driver to adjust both the ride height and the firmness of the damping via the Audi drive select.
The range-topping version of the Audi Q5 also offers two extra drive select modes, allroad and the lift/offroad, next to the standard comfort, auto, dynamic and individual. The dynamic steering option is also available to those you want a variable steering ratio that adjusts itself based on the speed and the selected drive mode.
Outside there are all the usual and latest traits of an Audi S model, meaning a gray front grille which Audi calls it “Singleframe” and features double horizontal blades, aluminum covers for the door mirrors and a rear spoiler. The headlights and the taillights are LEDs with 3D-design patterns and the trademark dynamic turn signals.
The cabin gains a set of sportier seats with optional diamond stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel and matte brushed aluminum trim as standard or carbon inlays as an option. Tech-oriented customers will benefit from the latest-generation of the company’s MMI infotainment which features hand-writing recognition and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The range of driver assistance systems includes automatic emergency braking system with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and a traffic jam assist that works up to speeds of 40mph.
Audi says that the all-new 2018 SQ5 will be available from this spring.