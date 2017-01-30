All-New Audi A3 Coupe To Tackle Mercedes-Benz CLA

The next-generation Audi A3 may have been recently delayed due to dieselgate but the German carmaker still has bold targets for the model.
Alongside being offered in the usual hatchback, Sportback, sedan and cabriolet guises, the next-gen A3 will be offered as a four-door Coupe for the first time, reports Auto Express.
Aimed directly at the Mercedes-Benz CLA, the Coupe variant will play a pivotal role in pushing the compact A3 family further up into the executive class without a dramatic price hike and contribute to Audi’s plan of offering 60 models by 2020.
Beyond simply adopting a sleek new roofline, it is reported that the A3 Coupe will also include a unique front fascia to differentiate itself from all other A3 models. What’s more, it will have revised bumpers front and rear, and tweaked lights. With all these elements combined, the car is said to resemble the Audi TT Sportback Concept quite closely.
The rest of the next-gen A3 family will also benefit from Audi’s aim of pushing the model upmarket. In other words, the cars will receive some form of autonomous driving, improved electrified variants and thoroughly updated interiors.
Note: Audi TT Sportback Concept pictured