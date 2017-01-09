All-New Kia Stinger Looks Great As A Sportswagon

Kia may be on the verge of presenting the new Stinger in front of an audience in Detroit later today, but renderings have already started to flow in.
Building upon the saloon that has the BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe in its sights, this rendering from X-Tomi has nothing to hang on in the real world, but it could become an alternative to the traditional German premium estates.
Even though you might initially see a bit of a Jaguar vibe in the updated rear end, the artist actually based it on the European market Kia Optima Sportswagon.
Peel the Stinger's skin away and you will find a rear-wheel drive architecture, with available all-wheel drive, that was developed in Europe with a lot of time spent on the Nurburgring. As an extra touch, it also benefits from adjustable electric power steering and suspension.
On the North American market, consumers can have it with a 255 horsepower 2.0-liter turbo'd engine, or a larger 365 HP 3.3-liter V6, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which is the sole choice.
Europeans are expected to gain almost identical versions, but since fuel consumption is a bigger deal on the Old Continent, a diesel will also be on offer with further details to likely be shared at the Geneva motor show this March.