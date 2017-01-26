All-New Seat Ibiza To Break Cover On January 31

Seat has announced that they will reveal the all-new fifth generation Ibiza supermini on January 31.
The new Seat Ibiza will ride on the MQB platform, just like the next VW Polo, offering a bigger interior and better quality in the materials used inside.
The design of the fifth generation model remains a bit of a mystery, as Seat went to great lengths to hide it in front of our spies, either by using heavy camouflage or disguising its prototypes to resemble the rival Hyundai i20.
If we had to guess though, we would go for the mini Leon theory, meaning the new Ibiza will resemble its bigger brother, featuring a clean design with the brand’s characteristic LED lights and the known compact front grille. The new generation of the Ibiza will also spawn a small crossover model, allegedly named Arona, to sit underneath the Ateca and go against the likes of the Nissan Juke.
Expect to see a slight reduction in weight thanks to the adoption of the MQB platform, a range of the latest infotainment systems and a range of updated turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, paired to either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission.
After the official reveal on January 31, the new Seat Ibiza is expected to hit European markets this summer.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops