All-New Seat Ibiza Turns Up The Heat In The Supermini Segment

The brand new Seat Ibiza is finally official, entering its fifth generation with a new platform and more on-board technology than ever.For this generation, Seat is ditching the three-door and wagon bodystyles, offering the new Ibiza only as a five-door model.The adoption of the new MWB A0 platform is making also its debut in the new Seat Ibiza and is expected to also underpin the next VW Polo and Skoda Fabia superminis. Compared to its predecessor, the new Ibiza features a 95mm longer wheelbase while being 87mm wider, 2mm shorter and 1mm lower from it.*Developing Story