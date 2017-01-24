All-New Toyota Supra Caught Winter Testing With Some Changes

While the new Toyota Supra will be closely related to the 2018 BMW Z5 roadster, the former will only be available as a coupe.
On the plus side, the new Supra will feature a double bubble roof (which we knew already) and short overhangs, which is always a cool thing on a sports car.
Spied here undergoing winter testing, this latest prototype reveals some new details, including the rear lights and front bumper that further differentiate it from the Z5 testers. The tail lamps used here have a longer and sharper design (FT-1 Concept style), though the graphics remain a mystery. Up front, there are bigger air inlets, which we couldn't see before due to the heavier camouflage.
Regarding its overall appearance, we'll have to wait until Toyota drops more camouflage from their prototypes in order to get a better picture. Even so, thanks to this latest batch of spy pics, even recent renderings such as this one don't seem all that accurate anymore.
In terms of power, aside from all the possible 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder BMW units that could make their way into the Supra, we expect some type of hybrid technology to be present. Our spy photographers said that earlier sightings of the Supra sounded as if the cars were in some type of "electric mode". What that will mean in terms of performance is still uncertain, but reports suggest that Toyota is developing a hybrid powertrain based on a turbocharged V6 engine, with a combined (petrol+electric) output of about 400 HP for the range-topping version of the car.
As for the interior of the Supra, we've seen a few images but given that the testers look so close to BMW, our guess is that they're just sharing parts for now with the production models to carry completely different cabins.
Toyota's all-new Supra is rumored to come out and play about a year after BMW will launch their Z5. In other words, we'll have to wait until 2018 for this one.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops