Alleged Ford Designer Claims New Bronco Will Be A Rebadged Everest

Ford managed to deliver one of the highlights of the Detroit Auto Show by announcing the return of the Bronco in 2020.
Spoken about in hushed whispers throughout recent years, a new-age Bronco promises to be one of the most eagerly-awaited vehicles in recent memory. However, if a person who claims to be a Ford designer is to be believed, it may not even be worthy of the Bronco badge.
In an unofficial Reddit AMA, a user named FordDesignBurner,who claims to be an official Ford designer working on the new Ranger, said that “It will essentially be a rebadged Everest but there will be differences. It will be a 4 door. I definitely can’t discuss pricing in detail but it will be competitive with the Colorado and cheaper than a similar F-150.”
The crew at Jalopnik asked him to verify his affiliation with Ford, to which he replied:
"I’ve provided that proof (pic of my ID) of my working at Ford to the moderators of this sub. Earlier this morning, someone else commented on the thread saying “I call BS” and I’m naturally nervous over this. I also have to tell you that this AMA is not in any way sanctioned by management, I am doing this because I am a Ranger owner. That is why there are certain details (drivetrain combinations, price points) that I won’t give more than a vague answer on - I know what direction it’s heading, but those are details that, if leaked, would start a witch hunt."
It has been widely reported that the new Bronco would be based around the Everest, but if FordDesignBurner is correct in saying that it will just wear a different badge, it may not be the beast we’re all waiting for. But that's a big if. With that being said, the alleged designer clearly isn’t telling the full story on the 2020 Bronco leaving us with some hope.
In a different answer, FordDesignBurner said that the new Bronco is being benchmarked against the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and that it will have similar off-road capabilities to the new Ford Ranger.
No other important details were divulged about the new Bronco and unfortunately, we still have a few years to see it in the flesh. Here’s hoping it's worth the wait.
Rendering via Bronco6G