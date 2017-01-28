Alpina B7 Individual Certainly Looks Different In Chestnut Brown With Gold Accents

When a standard BMW just isn’t good enough for you and you’re in search of more performance, greater refinement and a unique look, Alpina is the place to head.
Alpina has such close ties to BMW that it has almost become an extension of the German brand and offers vehicles to suit all needs and among the very finest is the B7, based around the 7-Series.
Essentially the closest thing on the market to an M7, Alpina’s take on the range-topping BMW is a true AMG rival and the following example recently delivered in Abu Dhabi is surely one of the most spectacular.
For starters, it is the only one painted in this unique shade dubbed Chestnut Brown and complemented by a Tartufo interior. Typically, brown cars look horrendous. However, this Alpina manages to pull it off thanks to the golden tinge the paint has and the bright gold accents found on the custom pinstriping and badging. A set of tightly-spoked silver wheels then complete the exterior looks.
Inside, the seats have been bathed in a sophisticated shade of brown and complemented by wooden accents and black leather across the upper half of the dashboard and the steering wheel.
As with all other B7 models, power comes from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine delivering 600 hp and 580 lb-ft of torque, enabling the model to accelerate to 100 km/h (62mph) in just 3.7 seconds before topping out at a 330 km/h (205 mph) top speed.