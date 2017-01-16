Alpine Attending Geneva Show, A120 Premiere Is Likely

Renault's resurrected brand Alpine may be keeping quiet on where the new A120 sports car will debut, but it seems that the 2017 Geneva Motor Show has been selected.
The event, which opens its gates for the press on March 7, will see the Alpine stand in Hall 4, as it was confirmed by the plan of the show, where other manufacturers, including Renault, Nissan, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Suzuki, Isuzu, and SsangYong, will join it.
Despite the fact that Alpine started taking reservations for the Premiere Edition last month, not much is known about the production model, except that it comes with a choice of three colors, needs 4.5 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), and has a starting price of €55,000-€60,000 (~$59,000-64,000) in its home market of France.
Going up against the likes of the Alfa Romeo 4C and Porsche Cayman, the new Alpine A120 is believed to use a 1.8-liter turbocharged petrol engine, which is likely derived from the 1.6-liter unit used in the Renault Clio RS, heavily massaged to deliver between 250 and 300 horsepower.
Full details on the French sports car should be released in Geneva, in two months' time, but an earlier online reveal is not completely out of the question.