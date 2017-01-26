Alpine Drops New A120 Teasers Ahead Of Possible Geneva Premiere

Alpine's all-new sports car, believed to be baptized the A120, will come with "remarkable aerodynamics".
As revealed in the short text that accompanies these latest teasers, the French Porsche Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C rival will feature a "technique carried over from the world of supercars", which sees the addition of a flat floor and a diffuser, incorporated into the rear bumper.
Due to this recipe, Alpine says that the need for a rear wing has been eliminated completely, thus improving the aerodynamic efficiency and allowing "the design team and engineers to achieve the sleek, fluid upper body shape", which should be appreciated by customers.
Powering the new A120 is believed to be a 1.8-liter turbocharged petrol unit, derived from the 1.6-liter engine that sits under the hood of the Renault Clio RS. The lump is expected to develop a healthy 250-300 HP, allowing the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds, as it was previously confirmed.
Alpine secured a stand at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, in the close vicinity of Renault and Nissan, and this is where the A120 is likely to celebrate its world premiere.