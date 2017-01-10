Alpine Said To Debut Production-Ready A120 Coupe In Monte Carlo This Sunday

Alpine is getting ready to show the world the A120 Coupe in production form, according to reports.
Last month, the revived French brand announced the opening of its order books for the limited ‘Premiere Edition’, with Alpine just saying that the official reveal will take place at the first quarter of 2017.
Now we learn that the official debut of the finished production car will happen at the Monte Carlo rally this Sunday, according to the French Automobilist which cites inside sources from the Principality of Monaco and the French Alpes-Maritimes.
The first model from Alpine is expected to be a compact mid-engined sports car that will rival the Porsche Cayman and the Alfa Romeo 4C, offering a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 4.5 seconds and a sub-1000kg (under 2,200 lbs) weight figure.
Reports suggest that the engine will be a turbocharged 1.8-litre unit producing between 250 and 300hp with the single transmission option to be a double-clutch gearbox. The first 1,955 cars that will come out of the historic Dieppe factory will be the aforementioned ‘Premiere Edition’ models, a reference to the founding year of the brand.
As for the price, Alpine says that the allegedly-named A120 Coupe will cost between 55,000 and 60,000 euros ($58k to $63k in current exchange rates) in France.
