America's Most Expensive House Includes A $30 Million Car Collection [w/Video]

Every once in a while, incredible mansions hit the market with such exorbitant prices that you could be forgiven for thinking they’re nothing more than pipe dreams. However, one such house has just hit the market in the U.S. and it is very, very real.
Located in Bel Air, California, the house in question has an eye-watering price tag of $250 million and comes fully furnished and with a comprehensive car collection valued at $30 million.
At the base of the property, the garage includes a bespoke Pagani Huayra, an Ariel Atom 500, a Spyker and most impressively, a 1936 Mercedes 540 K Special Roadster believed to be worth in excess of $15 million.
Beyond the impressive man-cave, the house supports 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, six bars, a fitness center, two wine cellars, a massage room and spa, three kitchens, an 85-foot infinity pool and what CNBC says is the most advanced home theater room of any U.S. home. Other selling points include a giant candy wall, four glass foosball tables, a four-lane bowling alley and a TV in the main living area that stretches an incredible 30 feet.
It is reported that just a handful of billionaires, celebrities and top brokers have inspected the house in person.
According to the developer behind the mansion, Bruce Makowsky, “I wanted to redefine what super-high-end luxury homes are all about. I wanted to break all the molds. The level of quality and attention to detail in this house is unsurpassed. And I wanted to create the greatest feeling that you can have being at home."
Photo credits Bruce Makowsky