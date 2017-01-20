An Electric Volkswagen Beetle Is Possible

Volkswagen has pledged to roll out more than 30 electrified models by 2025, and one of these could be a zero-emission version of the Beetle.
Speaking to Automobile at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the company's Head of Design, Klaus Bischoff, admitted that while a final decision has yet to be taken, such a vehicle could be on the table.
"There have been no decisions so far, but it's possible the Bug's future is electric."
Electrifying the Beetle could be made either by making transition to the MQB platform and retrofitting it with batteries following the same recipe as the e-Golf, or using the MEB architecture, which will serve as the foundation stone for many 'green' Volkswagens in the future.
It remains to be seen, however, what the company's approach is, but whatever the outcome, this is probably Volkswagen's final attempt of making the Bug competitive, as the nameplate holds a special place in their history.
The Germans contemplated with the idea of launching a Beetle EV in the past, when they rolled out the E-Bugster Concept at the 2012 Detroit Auto Show, but for some reason, it didn’t materialize. The study used a lithium-ion battery pack, fitted under the boot and the rear bench, which fed a 114 horsepower electric motor, and allowed for a zero-emission driving range of 100 miles (160 km).
Note: VW E-Bugster Concept pictured