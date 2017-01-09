And The 2017 North American Car, Truck And Utility Vehicle Awards Of The Year Go To...

For Chevrolet and Honda, 2017 marks their second year in a row receiving either a North American Car of the Year or Truck of the Year award, whereas the Chrysler Pacifica is only the second minivan ever to win a NA Utility of the Year award.
Thanks to the Bolt EV winning the 2017 North American Car of the Year award, this is now the fourth year in a row that Chevrolet has received an award, after the Corvette Stingray and the Silverado won it in 2014 (COTY & Truck of the Year), and then the Colorado in 2015.
Honda too are back in the winning column after securing last year's NACOTY honors with the Civic. This is also the Ridgeline's second NACTOY award, the first coming in 2006.
In order to reach their conclusions, a panel of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada looked over dozens of new vehicles that went on sale this year, before deciding on the Bolt EV, Honda Ridgeline and Chrysler Pacifica as this year's champions.
"The Bolt EV fulfills Chevrolet's promise to offer an affordable, long-range electric," said Mark Reuss, executive VP, GM Global Product Development. "It is a game-changer that is not only a great electric vehicle, it's a great vehicle - period."
The Bolt EV comes with an EPA-estimated 238 miles (383 km) of range on a full charge and has a starting price of $37,495 before tax incentives of up to $7,500 kick in. Standard features include, electronic precision shift, Regen on Demand steering wheel paddle and a 10.2" touchscreen.
Launched back in June, 2016, the 2017 Honda Ridgeline also represents an impressive all-round package, boasting a unibody construction, a Dual Action Tailgate, In-Bed Trunk, a scratch and dent-resistant composite truck bed as well as the world's first Truck Bed Audio System.
"This award is a prized validation of the innovations and advantages the Ridgeline offers midsize pickup truck customers and a great recognition of the American development team's work," stated American Honda Motor exec John Mendel.
As for the Chrysler Pacifica, being named 2017 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year marks the first time since 1996 that an FCA US minivan has received such honors. It managed to win, despite heavy competition from the Jaguar F-Pace and the Mazda CX-9.
The Ridgeline and the Bolt EV on the other hand, edged out the Ford F-Series Super Duty/Nissan Titan and the Genesis G90/Volvo S90 combos in their respective categories.