And The Winners Of The EyesOn Design Awards At The 2017 Detroit Show Are...

The North American Car of the Year isn't the only award handed out at the Detroit Auto Show every year. A combined jury of aesthetes also names the winners of the EyesOn Design Award. And this year's results are in.
The jury awards eight prizes, but you might consider four of them to be the most sought-after: the EyesOn Design Award for Design Excellence awarded for the best-designed concept car, production car, concept truck, and production truck.
This year, the top prizes went to the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept car, the 2018 Kia Stinger, the Volkswagen ID Buzz concept van (in the truck category), and the Chevy Traverse crossover.
The Nissan concept was further decorated for its innovative use of color, graphics, and materials. The Lexus LS was singled out for the best interior design. The new BMW 5 Series won for the best-designed user experience, and longtime Ford designer John Reinhardt was recognized with the Designer Catalyst Award.
The prizes were awarded by an international panel of designers, including Toyota's Kevin Hunter, Acura's Dave Marek, GM's Michael Simcoe, and Ford's Jack Telnack as chief judges. Another three dozen judges support them, bolstered by several dozen more docents.