Angry Elephant Goes On Rampage During Indian Festival

If you thought lifting dumbbells in the gym means you’re strong, you’re sorely mistaken, particularly when it comes to some of the strongest creatures in the animal kingdom. Case in point, an elephant which recently went on a rampage in India.
The elephant in question was involved in a temple festival in the southern Indian state of Kerala when it broke free from its chains and went on a wild rampage, destroying motorcycles, scooters, a rickshaw and even a small three-wheeled pickup.
Using nothing but its immensely strong trunk, the elephant named 'Devidasan' managed to toss the pickup around like it was made of paper and weighed nothing more than a few pounds. While this was happening, two locals were sitting on the back of the elephant, holding on for their lives.
This isn’t the first time an elephant has gone on a such a rampage in India. In fact, it has happened a number of times, inevitably due to the poor conditions and treatment the elephants have to endure for years on end.