Another Georgian BMW Driver Tries To Follow In The Late Tevzadze’s Drift-Steps

A reckless BMW driver has filmed himself drifting on the wet streets of Tbilisi, Georgia.
The headcam video was uploaded on YouTube a few days before the New Year's Eve and shows the unnamed man drifting a BMW 330i E46, in the rain.
Inevitably, the brand of car and the scene of the...crime, will draw some (unfair) comparisons to the infamous and even more reckless, yet admittedly, miles more talented, behind the wheel, Giorgi Tevzadze who teared the rear tires of his BMW M5 E34 almost with surgical precision.
However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Tevzadze was killed while riding shotgun in the M5, on the streets of Tbilisi.
Let's just hope that we do not see this scenario repeating...