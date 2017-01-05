Anyone Brave Enough To Undertake Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Restoration Project?

Produced in a limited run of just 150 units as a more hardcore version of the Diablo, the SE30 was one of the hottest supercars of its era.
Examples in pristine condition usually go for anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000, but this particular one is currently listed on eBay for just €100,000 ($105,155).
Its vendor, who purchased it 10 years ago from an UAE prince, describes it as a 'barn find'. Now, its low price would raise a few question marks if not for the fact that the images speak for themselves. For the aforementioned sum of just over $100k, the man is willing to let it go, along with some of the parts he has, but for interested parties there is also a repair scheme involved, one that sees it completely finished for €200,000 ($210,310).
This could turn out to be a nice investment if everything goes as planned, but would anyone sink in that kind of money on this Diablo, considering its condition, and try and bring it back to life?