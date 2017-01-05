Anyone Brave Enough To Undertake Lamborghini Diablo SE30 Restoration Project?

| |

Produced in a limited run of just 150 units as a more hardcore version of the Diablo, the SE30 was one of the hottest supercars of its era.

Examples in pristine condition usually go for anywhere between $300,000 and $400,000, but this particular one is currently listed on eBay for just €100,000 ($105,155).

Its vendor, who purchased it 10 years ago from an UAE prince, describes it as a 'barn find'. Now, its low price would raise a few question marks if not for the fact that the images speak for themselves. For the aforementioned sum of just over $100k, the man is willing to let it go, along with some of the parts he has, but for interested parties there is also a repair scheme involved, one that sees it completely finished for €200,000 ($210,310).

This could turn out to be a nice investment if everything goes as planned, but would anyone sink in that kind of money on this Diablo, considering its condition, and try and bring it back to life?

PHOTO GALLERY

Categories

Recommended