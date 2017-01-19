Anything But Stealthy 'Vapor' Dodge Challenger Goes On Auction

Code-named 'Vapor', this 2009 Challenger was custom built by Galpin Auto Sports in partnership with the US Air Force as part of a recruiting initiative.
In other words, it was meant to showcase the technological advances used by the US Air Force, which it definitely does both outside and in.
The 'Vapor' comes not only with a Mini ITX CPU with 120 GB SSD and an Intel 15 quad ewe processor, it also boasts a mean look thanks to the custom wide body kit, swing-up doors, aero trim tabs and the custom-built 20" wheels.
The exterior comes in Stealth Black (of course), though, there's nothing really stealthy about its looks, as you can bet that you're not going to miss it on the road. It also gets a roof-mounted 360-degree rotational thermal imaging camera, projecting images on the windshield.
In terms of performance, the otherwise loud 5.7-liter Hemi engine sits underneath a Shaker hood, and is said to be capable of running silently if you switch the exhaust mode from regular to silent.
As for the interior, odds are you've never seen something like this before. It houses simulated carbon fiber vinyl on the door panels and seats, dual steering wheels and display monitors. The computer system also comes with a virtual instrument gauge cluster, automotive self-diagnostics software, and a relay board that allows the driver to control the Vapor by remote control - from anywhere in the world!
Other features include the simulated missile and NOS booster display as well as manual override switches for just about every accessory modeled after fail-safe systems used by the Air Force.
The Vapor is currently being auctioned off by Russo & Steele Auctions to the highest bidder.
PHOTO GALLERY
Images courtesy of Russo&Steele