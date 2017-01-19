Arab Amateur Drifter Gets Punished By The Laws Of Physics

Drifting on public roads may be a punishable criminal offense in some parts of the Middle East, but that hasn't done much to eradicate the phenomenon.
In fact, those eager of proving their driving skills often find themselves in extremely dangerous scenarios, like this man, who forgot to buckle up before doing a 360-degree turn.
Naturally, Newton's law kicked in and the man was tossed throughout the cabin, but luckily, he managed to get back up just in time, avoiding an accident waiting to happen.
We could say that he learned his lesson and next time he pulls a stunt like this, it will probably be in a controlled environment, taking all the necessary safety measures before, including wearing a seatbelt, but we all know what the chances are for that to happen...
Depending on where it was filmed, the amateur drifter could face some jail time, in addition to being fined and having his vehicle confiscated. The law is not easy on spectators or passengers either, in Saudi Arabia at least, as they can also have their cars impounded for 15 days, if they do not want to pay a fine of around $400.