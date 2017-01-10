Arabs Get Their Hands On BMW M4, Drift The Heck Out Of It

Some over-enthusiastic drivers in the Middle East have their own way when it comes to having fun on four wheels.
The regular BMW M4 may not be as potent as the M4 GTS, but it's still capable of some amazing maneuvers, with a skillful driver behind the wheel.
Shot apparently somewhere in the United Arab Emirates, the 1-minute long video has more action in it than an entire episode of the revamped Top Gear, with the M4 Coupe taking center stage, drifting on straights, going sideways on wide curbs, and doing 360-degree turn.
Obviously, we do not encourage this kind of behavior, as racing/drifting should be limited to controlled environments, so please, do not try to replicate what you see here...