Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back, With An All-Electric Mercedes G-Wagon

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a thing for large and rugged looking vehicles, having owned quite an impressive collection that included Hummers and Unimogs.
However, California's former Governor decided to address the climate change problem, and since the aforementioned vehicles no longer align with his new ideas, he had to reassess his personal collection.
After doing some research, the 69-year old star found a small battery startup in his home country of Austria, launched by three brothers. The company's name is Kreisel Electric and it's already producing electric motors, battery packs, and prototypes, so their work convinced the 'Terminator' to have them modify his personal Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
With the work completed, Arnold flew back to Hahnenkamm to take delivery of his off-roader, which no longer features an internal combustion engine but a 490 PS (483 HP) electric motor that is fed by an 80 kWh battery pack.
In its new form, the Mercedes G-Class needs just 5.6 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), 3 seconds faster than before, and will keep accelerating up to a top speed of 183 km/h (133 mph). Weighing in at 510 kg (1,100 lbs), the battery pack allows the now electric SUV to travel for more than 300 km (190 miles) between charges, and it's said to charge at 150 kW.
The Austrian-American actor was so impressed by his latest ride that he shared the news on his social media channels, right before jumping inside and driving off, while smoking a cigar.
