Aston Martin Trademarks Intriguing New Logo

As Aston Martin continues to push forward with its Second Century plan under the helm of Andy Palmer, the British brand is also evolving and changing at a rapid pace.
Beyond planning a fleet of new vehicles, including an all-conquering F1-inspired hybrid hypercar, Aston will soon begin using engines and electronics developed exclusively by AMG and potentially, could start using a new logo as well.
Auto Guide recently uncovered a trademark, which was filed by the brand last year in July, for use with various Aston Martin merchandise, including furniture and advertising. Interestingly however, a second filing for the same logo was made last week and it stipulates the logo may be used for leather, clothing, mobile phones and automobile chassis’ - as well as for the ‘design of land vehicles’, i.e. cars.
The logo itself is a dramatic departure from their current badge, but does share some obvious similarities with the carmaker’s logo used in the 1920s, including the same circular shape and a similar arrangement of the ‘A’ and ‘M’, disguised by all the diagonal lines.
At this stage, it’s impossible to tell to which extent Aston may use this new logo, but as the firm continues to rapidly evolve, the adoption of a new logo wouldn’t be overly surprising.