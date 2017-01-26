Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Is Beyond Sexy

Just when you though Aston Martins couldn’t become more beautiful, the British brand has just taken the top off the Vanquish S Volante.
As the name implies, the new convertible is based around the immensely sexy Aston Martin Vanquish S unveiled late last year. That means that it continues to be powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine delivering 594 hp at 7,000 rpm and 465 lb-ft of torque at 5,500 rpm. As with the coupe, drive is then sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a re-calibrated 8-speed Touchtronic III transmission.
Compared to the run-of-the-mill Vanquish Volante, the S-badged model also benefits from a new exhaust system with quad tailpipes. retuned suspension components and updated anti-roll bar bushes.
Among the most obvious visual tweaks a carbon fiber-clad front fascia and splitter, new aerodynamic side skirts and an overhauled rear-end with a menacing diffuser, the aforementioned quad tailpipes and a flurry of carbon accents.
In the U.S., prices for the Vanquish S Volante start at $315,775, making it $18,000 more expensive than its fixed-top sibling.