Audi Adds New TDI Quattro Models To TT Range

Ordering is now under way in the UK for the Audi TT 2.0 TDI quattro S tronic, available in Sport, S line and Black Edition specs.
As for deliveries of the new TT TDI quattro Coupe and Roadster models, they're set to commence this spring.
The new variants feature a six-speed S tronic twin-clutch transmission, paired exclusively with the 2.0 TDI unit, channeling 184 PS and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque towards both axles with the help of the electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch that sits at the heart of Audi's quattro system.
Thanks to the extra grip, the Audi TT Coupe 2.0 TDI quattro is able to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.7 seconds (compared to 7.1 seconds for the TDI ultra), whereas top speed is 145 mph (233 km/h). In comparison, the Roadster version will need 7-seconds flat to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), maxing out at 142 mph (228 km/h).
Despite power being sent to all four wheels, the 2.0 TDI version of the Audi TT Coupe remains an efficient car, with a combined fuel consumption figure of 52.3 mpg (5.4l/100km), disbursing around 142g/km of CO2.
The Roadster on the other hand can return up to 50.4 mpg (5.6l/100km) on average, at a rate of 147g/km of CO2.