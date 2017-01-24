Audi Exclusive Uses Special Paint Process To Customize An R8

Audi's exclusive individualization program already offers numerous upgrades for the R8, but as if that wasn't enough, they've just added a special paint process to the list.
Developed in-house by Ingolstadt's engineers, it's currently limited to the side blades of the R8, but it will be extended on other models in the future.
What it basically does is apply almost any pattern that a customer desires to components with a size up to a meter. The first step sees a template of the pattern placed on the car's part. Next, a blasting system sprays a special powder onto the surface, roughening the clear lacquer to a depth of just a tenth of the thickness of the human hair, creating the effect of a matte and homogenous pattern.
"With this process, we modify the brilliance of the paintwork and the intensity of its sheen. Light hitting the surface is then reflected diffusely by the individualized surface areas. This makes it appear matt", said Erhard Brandl, project manager. "This form of individualization is weather resistant, unlike conventional lettering and stickers, and it has a much more high-quality appearance", added Mirko Endres, production section chief.
Moreover, the process is said to be easily integrated into normal series production, so, for the right price, Audi owners will soon be able to personalize their cars furthermore.