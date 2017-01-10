Audi Posts Record Sales In 2016 At Nearly 1.9 Million Units

Audi's model renewal has paid off, as the brand with the four rings reported record-breaking sales, last year.
From January to December, the automaker shifted 1,871,350 vehicles, 3.8 percent more than in 2015, with sales increasing in all core regions, including Europe (+7.6%), North America (+5.3%) and Asia-Pacific (+0.5%).
"2016 proved to be even more challenging for Audi than expected, with strong headwinds in may key markets. We managed to demonstrate the robust strength of our business, with balanced growth around the globe. The excellent feedback for our latest automobiles shows that our model and technology initiative is paying off", said Audi AG's Board Member for Sales and Marketing, Dietmar Voggenreiter.
With 337,550 units delivered in 2016, the latest Audi A4 has turned out to be an extremely popular model, and so did the second generation Q7 SUV, whose sales were up by 43.6 percent to 102,200. Another growth engine was provided by the Audi Sport GmbH division, where the flagship R8 accounted for 2,890 deliveries, a 31.8 percent increase, while the entire R and RS family exceeded the 20,000-unit mark, for the first time.
Audi officials remain optimistic when it comes to sales this year and expect the new A5 Coupe, A5 Sportback and Q5 to increase the numbers further more.
"This year, we will further drive forward the comprehensive renewal of the Audi portfolio, and successively roll out new models in the markets", Voggenreiter added.