Audi R8 Driver Allegedly Films Himself Going 321km/H (200mph) In China Before Deadly Crash, But Is It True?

There’s a Chinese video circulating on the web today of a first-gen Audi R8 V10 weaving through traffic on a highway reaching speeds of over 320km/h or 200mph before showing the scene of an accident with two people lying (presumably) dead alongside a decapitated R8.
As you can see, the video posted on many Youtube pages and on Liveleak is made from three different clips. But we’re not entirely convinced that the dashboard footage is actually related to the other two clips showing the aftermath of the crash.
We found the first segment with the R8 speeding on its own on numerous Chinese websites, including this one on Chuasong, uploaded back in August of 2016. Besides that, you'd imagine that said clip would include the accident at the end as well, right - but it doesn't.
Regardless if it’s a separate incident, what this guy did on a public highway is criminally irresponsible and thoughtless, and could have easily led (or did lead) to the shocking ending shown at the end of the video.
Warning: the video contains disturbing images