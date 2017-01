Audi R8 Tells A Different Toy Story For Boys And Girls

Video

As far as children's movies go,was pretty good. Our favorite, though, was naturally. But what if the two could come together? That's what Audi did with this three-minute animated short – and while it was at it, the German automaker apparently couldn't resist including a progressive political message.The video, released just in time for the holidays, imagines what happens in a toy store after closing time. The toys come to life, but adopt different gender roles than the ones we're used to.So the little pony rides a skateboard, the soldiers have a barbecue in a pink doll house... and the “female” doll slinks into a miniature Audi R8 . Not into the passenger seat, thank you very much, but behind the wheel.“Playing, just like driving, shouldn't be a matter of gender,” reads the message at the end. “Let's change the game!” Whether you're on board with the social agenda or not, the sight of a scale supercar running amok in a locked-down toy store is bound to put a smile on your face. So check it out in the video below.