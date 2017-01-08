Audi Returning To Super Bowl For The Second Consecutive Year

Audi is getting ready to advertise one of its key products in front of more than 100 million viewers, during this year's Super Bowl LI.
The German automaker confirmed the move to Advertising Age,, but refused to give any details on how long the new ad will be, or more importantly, what it's going to show, but a spokesman did reveal that the spot was made by Venables Bell & Partners, the brand's San Francisco-based lead creative agency.
By announcing their presence at the Super Bowl LI, Audi has become the third automaker to do so, following Kia and Honda. At the moment, some major names from the automotive industry that were present during last year's event, including Toyota and MINI, have said that they will sit out the 2017 Super Bowl, while others have yet to confirm any plans.
Audi's commercial for Super Bowl 50 was sprinkled with emotions, as it showed a retired astronaut driving an R8 V8 Plus, an experience that was compared to space launches with some references made to the Lunar Quattro, which is the company's Moon rover.
Note: Audi's 2016 Super Bowl ad featured below