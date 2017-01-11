Audi SQ8 On The Cards, Tipped To Use SQ7's Powertrain

Along with the regular versions of Audi's upcoming Q8, the coupe crossover will also offer a high-performance 'S' model.
"The Q8 is the brother or sister to the new A8, so it will be high-end luxury. But could there be a high-performance SQ8 version? That's something I would like to do", Dietmar Voggenreiter, Audi board member for Sales and Marketing, told AutoExpress.
It's still too early to talk about what engine the new SQ8 could use, but the magazine says it will likely adopt the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 diesel from the SQ7. In the latter, the lump is good for 435 PS (429 HP) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque, and allows it to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, and up to a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). Expect similar performance from the SQ8 as well.
Additionally, besides the high-end luxury SUV, the 4.0-liter TDI unit is also rumored to be applied on a diesel version of the SQ5, but this has yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, the premium compact SUV has already received a range-topping version in Detroit, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 gasoline unit, rated at 354 PS (349 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque.