Audi Turns Up The Wick With The 349HP SQ5

While all eyes at Audi's Detroit Auto Show stand were on the Q8 Concept, those looking for something more tangible can take solace with the new SQ5.
The more aggressive bodywork over the regular new generation Q5 isn't there for show only as the SQ5 ditches the standard 2.0-liter turbo for a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 which delivers 349 horsepower (354 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to all four corners, through an 8-speed automatic transmission. In this form, the SQ5 needs just 5.1 seconds to go from rest to 60 mph (96 km/h).
The list of technical updates also includes a newly developed suspension, though the company is willing to throw in a sport adaptive air suspension, which comes with the S Sport package and is controllable through the Audi Drive Select, adjusting the firmness and height of the dampers. Rounding up the modifications is the dynamic steering, which improves maneuvering.
Audi has yet to reveal any pricing details of the new SQ5, but the SUV should sit in the same zone as its predecessor, which used to retail for just under $52,000.