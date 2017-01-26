Audi Workers Go On Strike At Hungary Plant Demanding A $154 Monthly Increase

Production at Audi's engine factory in Gyor, Hungary, stopped for two hours on Thursday morning, due to a strike.
Demanding a 45,000 Forints ($154) wage increase from January 1, which was not met by the company's officials, along with an increase in payments over the next two years, and a loyalty bonus, workers set up a strike committee in the dispute, as AutoNews reports.
Their action follows failed talks with Audi over a compromise wage deal, and comes approximately a month after rival automaker Daimler, which is also present in the country with a factory in Kecskemet that assembles the four-door CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and B-Class, reached a deal with unions that will see the base salaries increase by 10 percent in 2017 and 2018.
Audi's Gyor facility, which has been assembling powertrains since 1994, also puts together the A3 Sedan, A3 Cabriolet, TT RS Coupe, and TT RS Roadster. Additionally, the plant, which celebrated a production milestone last month, with 1 million cars and 30 million engines, is getting ready to welcome the Q3 on the production lines.