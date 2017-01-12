Audi's New A5 Is Less Exciting And Comfortable Than The Competition, Says This Review

The 2017 Audi A5 Coupe may be all new, but it seems to have maintained some of its predecessor's drawbacks.
At least that's what CarBuyer thinks, noting that its exterior styling could make it fly under the radar and be taken for the older model as well.
Moreover, the premium compact two-door is said to be less exciting than the equivalent BMW 4-Series, and not as comfortable as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, but it does excel in some categories, such as rear legroom, boot space, and interior quality.
Seen here is the S line edition, which adds peppier exterior styling, LED lights on both ends, and a stiffer sports suspension. Power, in this case, comes from a 2.0-liter diesel, which puts out 187 horsepower. The unit combines performance with good fuel economy, but while Audi claims around 67 mpg UK (55.79 mpg US / 4.2 l/100 km) combined, you're looking at roughly 50 mpg UK (41.63 mpg US / 5.6 l/100 km), in everyday use.
So are you really better off with the new Audi A5 instead of similar models from Mercedes, BMW, and Lexus? Well, it depends on your priorities, but it's good to know the alternatives too.