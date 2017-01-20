Bagged Ford Focus RS Fails To Impress With Custom Air Suspension And Wheels

In every qualitative regard, the latest Ford Focus RS is yards ahead of its predecessor. From a styling perspective, however, it is somewhat lackluster.
Whereas the older Focus RS featured aggressively flared arches, an insanely bold front fascia, wicked rear diffuser and hood vents, the new Focus RS is relatively bland. Hell, even I, a huge RS fan, have been fooled by lesser Focus variants on the street momentarily thinking they were RS models.
With this in mind, it's understandable why one particular owner recently opted to transform the look of their Focus RS with the help of TAG Motorsport. Unfortunately, the finished product is rather awful.
The wheels themselves, sourced from HRE, aren't all that bad. In fact, they can be attractive from some angles with the star-shaped design reminiscent of some classic rally cars. If the owner stopped the modifications there, we'd have a rather attractive RS on our hands.
However, the exceptionally dynamic suspension system of the model has been ditched in favor of an AccuAir suspension system which has dropped the ride height significantly, particularly at the rear-end, not only destroying the aesthetics of the hot hatch but also inevitably ruining its comfort and dynamic handling abilities. Shame.