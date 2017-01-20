Barely Driven Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series Makes For An Interesting Find

By spending £389,995, or just over $480,000, a car collector with deep pockets could purchase this mint condition left-hand drive Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series.
Produced in 2013 and driven for only 1.580 km (982 miles), the supercar is listed by DDClassics, which describes its condition as "immaculate", with the bodywork looking "as it just left the factory".
It's finished in Designo Mystic White and fitted with an optional aerodynamic package that sits on top of the numerous features found in the cabin, including carbon fiber trim, DVD player with navigation system, automatic climate control, leather and Alcantara, and red elements.
Powering the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series is a 6.2-liter V8 engine, producing 631 PS (622 HP) and 635 Nm (468 lb-ft) of torque, pushed to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The German supercar needs just 3.6 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph), and it will keep accelerating up to 315 km/h (196 mph).
While this particular blast from the past is looking for a new home, Mercedes-AMG are also working on their most powerful road-legal product ever. Codenamed the Project One, the hypercar will bring F1 technology to the road, and it's believed to be presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, this fall.