Bear Witness To The World's Luckiest Driver...Sheesh!

If you're going to find yourself face to face with a semi, the best thing you can do is hope for any bit of room to maneuver.
Thankfully, this video has a happy ending, but not before putting a seriously big scare into whoever was behind the wheel of the car.
Not only did the driver of the dashcam car come face to face with that Iveco truck, he also had to steer himself off the road in order not to impact a second truck, which for some reason didn't seem to slow down at all.
According to the description of the video, the incident took place near the city of Kurgan in Russia, and it took the owner of the car a full three weeks in order to get it repaired and repainted.
As for the reason why the truck driver did what he did, it probably had something to do with that orange truck ahead carrying logs. It was just sitting there by the side of the road, causing a bit of a traffic jam behind it.
Still, no reason to get impatient and overtake when there's clearly another vehicle approaching and visibility is optimal.