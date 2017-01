Beautiful 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Has Only 80 Miles On The Odo

PHOTO GALLERY

To the untrained eye, this might look like another 911, but to Porschephiles , the Sport Classic comes very close to the definition of perfection.Based on the rear-wheel drive 997.2-gen 911 Carrera S, the Sport Classic was a limited run of just 250 examples meant as a tribute to past icons, such as the 2.7 RS. It came with a twin-domed roof, special Fuchs-like wheels, a wider body specific to the AWD versions and a fixed ducktail spoiler.All came in Sport Classic Grey paintwork with racing stripes and with a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat-six pumped up to 402 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque.Listed for sale byin London, UKthis particular right-hand drive example is described as "possibly the most collectible of all recent Porsche 911s" and said to be in as-new condition having covered only 80 miles (130km) in all of its life.The vendor doesn’t give any pricing details on this Porsche 911 , so interested parties will have to inquire. The car ships with a fresh MoT and a one-year warranty, which should (somewhat) sweeten the deal.