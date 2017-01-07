Beautiful 2010 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Has Only 80 Miles On The Odo

To the untrained eye, this might look like another 911, but to Porschephiles, the Sport Classic comes very close to the definition of perfection.
Based on the rear-wheel drive 997.2-gen 911 Carrera S, the Sport Classic was a limited run of just 250 examples meant as a tribute to past icons, such as the 2.7 RS. It came with a twin-domed roof, special Fuchs-like wheels, a wider body specific to the AWD versions and a fixed ducktail spoiler.
All came in Sport Classic Grey paintwork with racing stripes and with a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated flat-six pumped up to 402 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque.
Listed for sale by HexagonClassics in London, UK, this particular right-hand drive example is described as "possibly the most collectible of all recent Porsche 911s" and said to be in as-new condition having covered only 80 miles (130km) in all of its life.
The vendor doesn’t give any pricing details on this Porsche 911, so interested parties will have to inquire. The car ships with a fresh MoT and a one-year warranty, which should (somewhat) sweeten the deal.