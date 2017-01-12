Bentayga Lifts Bentley's Sales To New Heights In 2016

2016 was a good year for Bentley Motors, as the automaker managed to deliver 11,023 new cars, worldwide, representing a 9 percent growth over the year before, when 10,100 vehicles found new homes.
Most of the orders came from the Americas, where 2,792 cars were sold, slightly down from 2015's 2,864 units, while on the other side of the Atlantic, in Europe, Bentley delivered 2,676 vehicles, up a significant 56 percent. In its home market, UK, 1,692 cars were sold.
The Asia-Pacific region is the best market for most automakers, but not for Bentley, as the company sold 423 vehicles there, down from 455 in 2015. In Japan and South Korea, sales were also down, from 740 to 606 cars, while in China, deliveries slipped from 1,615 to 1,595.
Bentley's bet of launching their first SUV, the Bentayga, to global markets in the second half of 2016 has paid off, as the company saw "a record-high performance for a six-month period", pleasing execs.
"The strong performance of recent years has continued through 2016, a year of new models, investment and record demand. We have introduced the world's first luxury SUV, the Bentayga, opened the first building of our R&D expansion, and outlined our ambitions for potential future investment, at our factory in Crewe, UK", said Bentley's Chairman and CEO, Wolfgang Durheimer.