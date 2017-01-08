Bentley Continental Supersports Looks Ready To Drop Its Top

When Bentley revealed the new Continental Supersports just a couple of days ago, it confirmed that there'd be a convertible version as well. It even released specifications for said cabrio. But it didn't show us what it will look like, exactly. Leave it to the community of automotive rendering artists to fill in the gap for us.
Drawn up by X-Tomi Design, this is likely to prove exactly what the new Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible will look like. It has all the visual cues adopted by the coupe, only rendered without its roof and in a different hue.
Surpassing the existing GT Speed (with its 633 hp and 620 lb-ft), the new Supersports packs Bentley's signature 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine tuned to deliver an earth-shattering 700 horsepower and (as if that's not enough) even more torque at 750 lb-ft.
With that much juice on tap – the most Bentley has ever offered – the fixed-roof version to 60 in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 209 mph. With a bit more weight and wind resistance, the convertible slightly slower, but only in relative terms: 0-60 is quoted in 3.7 seconds and top speed at 205 mph.
That's still enough to make the convertible, in Bentley's own words, “the fastest four-seat convertible in the world,” just as the coupe is “the world's fastest and most powerful luxury four-seat car.” Kinda puts the new Rolls-Royce Dawn and Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet in their place.