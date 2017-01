Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6 Looks Sweet As A Roadster Too

Photo Gallery

Now that the Bentayga is out on the road, Bentley can move on to its next project – which, we hope, will be the production version of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept. And given the company's track record, it wouldn't be out of the question to project that the coupe will lead to a convertible version that'll probably look pretty close to what you see here.Bentley took the wraps off the Speed 6 concept at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, previewing a sportier counterpart to the Continental GT and a challenger to the luxury grand tourers coming from rival Aston Martin.Elements of its design – penned by Luc Donckerwolke who's since departed for Hyundai's Genesis brand – have since worked their way onto other models rolling out of the factory in Crewe, but we're still waiting for the sports car itself to be approved for production . Unfortunately the tightening of purse-strings at parent company Volkswagen in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal may mean it'll have to wait a while longer.In the meantime, we can dream of things to come thanks to this rendering from RC-Workchop , which not only virtually removes the roof from the EXP 10 but also gives it a sinister blacked-out look – save for the evidently F1-inspired modern take on whitewall tires.