Bentley Plugs In For The Future, Plans Electrification For The Entire Model Range

Following yet another successful year in global markets, Bentley Motors are now gazing into the future by announcing plug-in hybrid variants for the entire vehicle lineup.
Speaking to the press at the Automotive News World Congress at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the message was made public by the brand's chief, Wolfgang Durheimer, who revealed a part of Bentley's product plan for the next few years, Autocar writes.
"You will understand if I don’t reveal our entire future product plan here today, but I can say that we are eager to introduce plug-in hybrid technology across all model lines, in the next few years. For Bentley, I consider PHEV much more than a transitional technology. It combines best of both worlds", Durheimer said.
It may be too early to talk about what models will get the PHEV technology first, but the British publication expects the Continental GT and GTC to be at the top of the list. If this turns out to be the case, then its highly likely that the two vehicles will use a version of the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid's powertrain. The latter uses a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 petrol engine and an electric motor, producing a combined 416 PS (410 HP) and 590 Nm (435 lb-ft) of torque.
Following the addition of the two PHEVs, Bentley is believed to take the Bentayga down the same route, but such a version of the company's first ever SUV isn’t expected until 2018. Word on the street has it that the Bentayga Coupe could follow the year after, but it remains to be seen whether Bentley's execs have this exact order in mind.
Note: Next-gen Bentley Continental GTC pictured