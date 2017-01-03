Bentley Teases Its Most Extreme Model Ever

Bentley is preparing to launch its most extreme road-going model ever on January 6 and has just released a short teaser video of the model.
Very few details about the model are known other than the fact that it will be a special variant of the Continental and go one step beyond the insane GT3-R. Among the key features previewed in the teaser are carbon fiber vents, newly designed wheels, red brake calipers and a carbon fiber rear wing very similar to the GT3-R.
If we were to make an educated guess, the new Bentley Continental in question will be based around the GT3-R and will benefit even further from the British brand's expertise gained with the GT3 race car. Consequently, expect it to be the lightest Continental to date.
Additionally, there's a possibility that power from Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will be increased from the current 572 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque to closer the 600 hp mark. This will aid in acceleration, increase the car's top speed and improve its on track prowess.
The most extreme Bentley ever... is coming. pic.twitter.com/MiCdu19TYh— Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) January 3, 2017