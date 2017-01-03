Bentley Teases Its Most Extreme Model Ever

Bentley is preparing to launch its most extreme road-going model ever on January 6 and has just released a short teaser video of the model.

Very few details about the model are known other than the fact that it will be a special variant of the Continental and go one step beyond the insane GT3-R. Among the key features previewed in the teaser are carbon fiber vents, newly designed wheels, red brake calipers and a carbon fiber rear wing very similar to the GT3-R.

If we were to make an educated guess, the new Bentley Continental in question will be based around the GT3-R and will benefit even further from the British brand's expertise gained with the GT3 race car. Consequently, expect it to be the lightest Continental to date.

Additionally, there's a possibility that power from Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will be increased from the current 572 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque to closer the 600 hp mark. This will aid in acceleration, increase the car's top speed and improve its on track prowess.

