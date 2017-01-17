Berlin Fashion Icon Shows Smart Fortwo's Style Potential With Tailor-Made One-Off

Though much better-looking (to our eyes) than the versions that came before, the Smart Fortwo is hardly the most stylish car that Daimler makes. Not when you put it next to a Mercedes CLS, for example, or an AMG GT.
The thing is that those cars are hardly the most suitable to the densely packed downtown cores of the European capitals where style is defined – places like Milan, Paris, London, and Berlin. So what's an urban-dwelling fashionista to do?
Smart and Brabus have the answer. The two German companies collaborate to offer the Smart Brabus Tailor Made program, which allows customers to customize their city car to their own specific taste. Like this one-of-a-kind showpiece designed by stylist Veronika Heilbrunner.
Characterized by Vogue.com as one of the world's leading street-style icons, the fashion director of online magazine “hey woman!” designed this Fortwo in a special shade of Velvet Blue with gold wheels, and a black leather interior with red accents (including her initials stitched into the headrests and the ruby-tinged glass-capped shift knob.
Heilbrunner's ride will be displayed at Berlin's Appel Design Gallery during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. And while it remains a one-off, the manufacturer is adding her color choices to the customization program. So if you like what you see, you can order yours the same, or in any of the thousands of other combinations Brabus offers.